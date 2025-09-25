Sokoto Gov’s Wife Flags Off Support Distribution For 320 Women Entrepreneurs

Over 320 small-scale women entrepreneurs in Sokoto State have received support from the state government under the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and Assisted Climate Change Agribusiness Programme.

The initiative, flagged off on Wednesday by the wife of the governor, Dr. Fatima Ahmed Aliyu, at the Sultan Muhammadu Institute for Quran and General Studies, is aimed at boosting small-scale businesses and strengthening local food production.

Dr. Fatima explained that the beneficiaries, who are processors of key food items such as rice, millet, soybeans, and beans, would be able to expand their enterprises and cushion economic challenges.

She stressed that women play a pivotal role in providing family income and driving economic growth, but often face limited access to funds and resources.

“Empowering women is a cornerstone of societal development. By supporting their businesses, we are not only improving their livelihoods but also enhancing the state’s economic growth,” she said.

The governor’s wife recalled that the Ahmed Aliyu administration had earlier trained thousands of youths and women in various vocational skills and equipped them with starter packs. She also noted her personal interventions in complementing government programmes for women, children, and vulnerable groups across the state.

She urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the support to transform their lives and positively impact their communities.