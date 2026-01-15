Sokoto Governor Pays Tribute To Fallen Heroes

Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, has paid glowing tributes to Nigeria’s fallen heroes, describing them as true patriots whose supreme sacrifice has ensured the country’s peace, unity, and stability.

The Governor made the remarks while addressing journalists at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration held at Maigero Theatre, Sokoto.

The event, which brought together serving and retired members of the Armed Forces, top government officials, traditional rulers, and representatives of various security agencies, served as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by the Nigerian Armed Forces in defence of the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Governor Aliyu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting security agencies in the state, highlighting efforts to provide logistics, vehicles, and operational support to enhance their capacity in combating banditry and other forms of criminality.

He urged Nigerians to remember the families of fallen heroes in their prayers and to extend support to the widows and dependents left behind. The Governor also called on citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate with security personnel to sustain peace and order across the state.

The ceremony featured the laying of wreaths, a minute of silence, and a symbolic release of pigeons to signify peace.

The event was attended by serving and retired members of the armed forces, top government officials, traditional rulers, and representatives of various security agencies.