Sokoto Governor Approves Early March Salary Payment Ahead Of Eid-El-Fitr

In an effort to ensure that state civil servants observe the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr celebration with ease, the Sokoto State Government has approved the early payment of March salaries, commencing on Friday, March 13, 2026.

As usual, the payment covers workers in the State Civil Service, Local Government Councils, Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) staff, as well as pensioners across the state.

A statement issued by the Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto, Abubakar Bawa, further stated that Governor Ahmed Aliyu, who is currently in the Holy Land performing the Lesser Hajj, urged civil servants to reciprocate the gesture and other efforts of the state government by remaining dedicated and committed to their duties.

“We expect our civil servants to be punctual, hardworking, committed, and above all, sincere in the discharge of their responsibilities,” he said.

The governor noted that the call became imperative considering the vital role civil servants play in the actualisation of his administration’s Nine-Point Smart Innovative Agenda, aimed at ensuring a better and more prosperous Sokoto State.

According to him, the present administration has, since coming on board, ensured the prompt payment of salaries, settlement of the backlog of unpaid gratuities inherited from the immediate past administration, timely payment of pensions, the reintroduction of monthly imprest to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as the creation of an enabling environment for an effective civil service.

He assured workers of his administration’s commitment to building a vibrant workforce through the training and retraining of civil servants, as well as the provision of the necessary tools for all MDAs in the state.

“We have recently recruited 3,000 workers to be deployed to various MDAs as part of efforts to enhance productivity within the workforce and ensure an effective division of labour across government institutions,” he said.

The recruitment, he added, has significantly contributed to reducing the unemployment rate in the state.

Governor Aliyu also charged experienced workers in all MDAs to impart their knowledge and experience to the newly recruited staff who will be posted to their respective departments, in the interest of strengthening the state civil service and promoting effective service delivery.

He further called on workers across the state to continue supporting the present administration in its efforts to deliver on its campaign promises under the Nine-Point Smart Innovative Agenda.

The governor also expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their continued support, prayers, and goodwill toward his administration.