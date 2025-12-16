New Telegraph

December 16, 2025
December 16, 2025
Sokoto Gov To Present 2026 Appropriation Bill To State Assembly

The Sokoto State Government has announced that Governor Ahmed Aliyu will present the 2026 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

The budget presentation is scheduled to hold at the State Assembly Chamber by 10:30 a.m.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the Director-General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto, Abubakar Bawa, who noted that members of the public are cordially invited to witness the ceremony.

