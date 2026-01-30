Sokoto Gov. Signs ₦758.7bn 2026 Budget Into Law

Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu, has signed the ₦758.7 billion 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to accelerating development across all sectors of the state.

The budget, titled “Budget of Socio-Economic Expansion,” aims to stimulate sustainable socio-economic growth and improve living standards.

Speaking after assenting to the bill, Governor Aliyu commended the Sokoto State House of Assembly for its swift and thorough consideration of the budget proposal.

He assured residents that implementation would commence immediately to ensure the timely delivery of government projects and programs.

The budget prioritises key sectors impacting citizens’ lives: 41% for the economic sector, 37% for the social sector, and 16% for health, amounting to ₦122.73 billion.

Major health projects include completing the Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital, Kasarawa; Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital; and premier hospitals in Binji, Tambuwal, and Sokoto.

The budget also provides 21 ambulances for emergency services.

Education received ₦115.95 billion to improve teaching and learning, rehabilitate schools, and provide tertiary infrastructure. Agriculture got ₦18.74 billion to boost food production and security.

Governor Aliyu stated that the budget is development-oriented, with 72% for capital expenditure and 28% for recurrent expenditure, aligning with IMF and World Bank recommendations.

He disclosed that previous projects were financed without borrowing, keeping Sokoto State debt-free.

The Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Hon. Tukur Bala Bodinga, praised the Governor’s policy direction, saying the budget is people-centred and capable of accelerating socio-economic growth.

The legislature will provide oversight to ensure prudent budget implementation.

With the bill signed into law, the Sokoto State Government reaffirms its commitment to transparency, fiscal discipline, and development, expected to boost the state’s economy and citizens’ welfare.