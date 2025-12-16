Sokoto Gov Reveals State’s Poor Revenue System, Pledges Reforms

Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, has disclosed that his administration inherited a weak revenue-generation system characterised by poor transparency and accountability.

The Governor made the revelation at the opening ceremony of the Faculty of Management Sciences Conference at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

The conference was themed “Tax Reforms, Sectoral Implications, and Future Outlook: National and International Perspective.”

Governor Aliyu explained that his administration is working assiduously to overhaul the state’s revenue system by prioritising transparency, accountability and efficient resource management.

According to him, measures are being implemented to block revenue leakages and ensure that all revenues generated are properly accounted for and utilised for the development of the state.

The Governor commended the organisers for choosing a timely and relevant theme, expressing optimism that the conference would provide a platform for stakeholders to brainstorm and propose practical solutions to challenges facing Nigeria’s revenue generation and taxation systems.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Professor Bashir Garba, described Governor Ahmed Aliyu as a worthy alumnus of the institution.

Similarly, the Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences, Professor Dauda Abdulsalam, highlighted the importance of the conference theme, noting that it directly addresses critical issues shaping the nation’s economic direction.

Presenting a paper on the conference theme, Alhaji Aliyaa Ahmed Ibrahim observed that the 2025 Tax Reforms mark a transformative phase in Nigeria’s fiscal landscape.

Also speaking at the event, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, offered a broader perspective, stating that Nigeria’s major challenge is not tax reform itself, but the absence of good leadership committed to prudent resource management.

At the end of the ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor presented an Award of Excellence to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on behalf of the Faculty.