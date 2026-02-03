Sokoto Gov Receives 2025 Hajj Report, Orders Reforms

Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu, has directed the State Pilgrims Welfare Agency (PWA) to implement necessary reforms to ensure a successful and hitch-free Hajj operation in the future.

The Governor gave the directive while receiving the report of the 2025 Hajj Delegation at the Government House in Sokoto.

Governor Aliyu commended the leader and members of the delegation for their hard work and dedication, which he said contributed to the successful conduct of the 2025 Hajj exercise.

He also appreciated the efforts of the State Pilgrims Welfare Agency and local government Hajj registration officers for their commitment to duty and effective coordination throughout the operation.

The Governor described the report as comprehensive and insightful and assured that his administration would carefully study its contents with a view to implementing practical and workable recommendations.

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritising the welfare, safety, and comfort of pilgrims, stressing that continuous improvement in Hajj operations remains a key priority of his government.

Earlier, the Leader of the Delegation and Chairman of the Committee, Umaru Kwabo AA, who was represented by the Majority Leader of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Hon. Bello Idris, explained that the committee was constituted to oversee, coordinate, and monitor the welfare and activities of Sokoto State pilgrims during the 2025 Hajj exercise, both at home and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He noted that the report contains detailed observations from the exercise, challenges encountered, and practical recommendations for subsequent Hajj operations.

According to him, the recommendations focus on improving planning, pilgrims’ welfare, accommodation, transportation, medical services, and overall coordination to ensure a smoother and more efficient Hajj experience.

Umaru Kwabo AA commended the Sokoto State Government for its timely support and cooperation, which he said contributed significantly to the overall success of the 2025 Hajj exercise.