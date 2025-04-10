Share

In a resounding show of approval, Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has heaped praises on the state’s Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Dr Engr. Mustapha Mohammed Kofar Marke, for his outstanding dedication, integrity, and exemplary work ethic in serving the people of Sokoto.

The commendation came during a recent State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House in Sokoto, attended by Commissioners, Special Advisers, and Senior Special Assistants.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Aliyu singled out Dr. Engr. Kofar Marke is a beacon of discipline and commitment, describing his approach to public service as a rare and commendable trait worthy of emulation.

Governor Aliyu expressed delight at the Commissioner’s consistent punctuality, noting how he arrives early and stays late to ensure the smooth execution of his responsibilities. “This level of dedication is not something we see every day, and it deserves to be celebrated,” the Governor remarked.

Reflecting on Dr. Engr. Kofar Marke’s track record, Aliyu pointed out that this exceptional performance is not a new development. He recalled the Commissioner’s equally impressive tenure as a Special Adviser, during which he demonstrated the same hallmarks of hard work, discipline, and integrity that have now come to define his leadership.

“This consistency shows true character and a genuine commitment to serving the people,” the Governor added.

In his words, “Dr. Mustapha Mohammed Kofar Marke is an example of what every public servant should strive to be—committed, disciplined, and sincere. I am proud of his conduct.”

The Governor urged other members of the council to draw inspiration from the Commissioner, stressing that such integrity and diligence across the board would propel Sokoto State to greater heights.

The Governor’s remarks were greeted with enthusiastic support from the council members, who nodded in agreement and applauded Dr. Engr. Kofar Marke’s contributions, particularly in transforming the youth and sports sector in the state.

His innovative leadership has been credited with inspiring young people and fostering development in sporting activities across Sokoto.

Wrapping up his address, Governor Aliyu reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to uphold transparency, accountability, and integrity in governance.

He emphasized that recognizing and rewarding individuals like Dr. Engr. Kofar Marke is part of a broader effort to encourage excellence in public service.

For many in Sokoto, Dr. Engr. Mustapha Mohammed Kofar Marke stands as a shining example of what dedication to duty looks like—a role model not just for his peers in government but for the youth who aspire to make a difference in their communities.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

