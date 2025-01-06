Sokoto Gov Laments As Fire Destroys Goods Grains At Market

Share

The Sokoto State Government yesterday lamented weekend’s fire which destroyed property at the Kara Grains Market in Sokoto.

The fire destroyed over 50 shops, 132 grinding machines and sign food items, including rice, millet, and beans.

Deputy Governor Idris Gobir, who visited the market to sympathise with victims yesterday, announced that the government would set up a committee to assess the damage and identify measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

He pledged the government’s support for the victims’ families. Gobir emphasized the importance of taking precautions during the harmattan season, which increases the risk of fire outbreaks. He assured victims that the government would provide support once the committee submits its report.

