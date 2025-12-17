Sokoto Gov Flags Off ₦60m Grant For Youths

Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, has flagged off the disbursement of ₦60 million to 600 youths trained in various skills under the State’s Skills Acquisition Program.

The beneficiaries, trained by SOSMEDAN and the Department of Community Development, received ₦100,000 each and working tools to support their entrepreneurial pursuits.

The governor said the training programs aimed to empower youths to become self-reliant and contribute to the state’s economic development.

He noted that his administration had trained over 3,750 young men and women in various skills.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Community Development, Alhaji Garba Maitumbi Kebbi, commended the governor for his support to the youth empowerment program.

The Secretary of SOSMEDAN, Hajiya Binta Usman, expressed gratitude to the governor for his vision and leadership.

The District Head of Wurno, Alhaji Kabiru Chigari Alhassan, representing the Sultan of Sokoto, commended the governor for his initiative, which he said aligned with Islamic teachings and the values of the Sokoto Caliphate.