Sokoto Gov Converts May Salaries To Loan, Approves Early Payment Of June Salaries

In a move aimed at cushioning the effects of ongoing economic hardship, Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has approved the conversion of May 2025 salaries—disbursed ahead of the Eid-el-Adha celebration—into an interest-free loan, to be repaid in three monthly installments.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Bawa, and made available to journalists in Sokoto.

Governor Aliyu explained that the decision was prompted by the heightened financial demands typically associated with the festive season.

“I am aware that many of our workers are still facing financial challenges due to the expenses incurred during the Sallah festivities. This measure is intended to support them by easing immediate financial strain, allowing for repayment in three convenient monthly deductions,” he stated.

The Governor expressed optimism that the initiative would bring relief to civil servants and their families, particularly during these difficult economic times.

In a related development, Governor Aliyu has directed the immediate disbursement of June salaries to all categories of workers in the state, including those in local government areas, Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs), and pensioners. The payment is scheduled to commence on Monday, June 30.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to civil service reform and improved service delivery, the Governor called on workers to reciprocate government’s support by demonstrating greater dedication, discipline, and punctuality.

He also extended his gratitude to the people of Sokoto State for their unwavering support and reiterated his government’s determination to deliver tangible dividends of democracy across all sectors.