Sokoto Gov Congratulates Uzodimma On 67th Birthday

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has congratulated Senator Hope Uzodimma, Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, on his 67th birthday anniversary.

In a statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, Director-General of Media and Publicity at Government House, Sokoto, Governor Aliyu described Senator Uzodimma as a committed statesman, visionary leader, and dedicated democrat whose contributions to national development continue to inspire leaders across the country.

The Governor commended Senator Uzodimma for his steadfast commitment to governance, peace-building, and the socio-economic development of Imo State and Nigeria.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Sokoto State, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you, sir, as you celebrate your 67th birthday anniversary. Your leadership, patriotism, and devotion to public service remain exemplary. May the Almighty continue to grant you good health, wisdom, and strength as you steer the affairs of Imo State,” Governor Aliyu stated.

He added, “The way you’re leading the Progressive Governors Forum is indeed very commendable. You have made the forum grow from strength to strength.”

The Governor prayed that the new age would usher in greater accomplishments, divine favor, and sustained progress for Senator Uzodimma and the people of Imo State.