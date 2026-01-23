Sokoto Gov Boosts Religious Infrastructure, Pays School Staff

Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu, has directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs and other relevant agencies to collaborate with the Federal Government to upgrade historic religious sites in Wurno, Gwadabawa, and the revered Hubbaren Shehu.

The initiative aims to transform these sites into national and state tourist attractions, promoting tourism and economic development while preserving the state’s rich religious heritage.

The Governor also instructed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to ensure that the staff of the newly constructed Islamiyya school are properly documented and included in the state payroll.

He emphasised that staff welfare and job security are essential to improving the quality of Islamic education in the state.

Governor Aliyu made these remarks during the commissioning of the remodelled Malam Aliyu Muhammad Bunza Jumu’at Mosque and the inauguration of the Islamiyya school.

The mosque was officially inaugurated by Sheikh Aminu Wali Ayub Zuru.

According to the Governor, the mosque is among several Jumu’at mosques reconstructed and remodelled by his administration as part of its commitment to strengthening religious institutions.

He emphasized the importance of creating environments that nurture faith, learning, and moral excellence.

The Governor also highlighted the need for host communities to actively participate in the maintenance and proper utilisation of religious facilities. He noted that Sokoto State’s rich Islamic history and cultural heritage should be strategically harnessed to attract visitors and promote local economic growth.

Aliyu disclosed that the government would soon engage relevant stakeholders to address concerns over extravagant marriage ceremonies in the state, emphasising the need to promote modesty in matrimonial celebrations in line with religious and cultural values.

The event attracted Islamic scholars, government officials, political leaders, and other dignitaries, who commended the state government’s initiatives and urged the community to safeguard the facilities and utilise them to promote peace, tolerance, and adherence to core Islamic values.