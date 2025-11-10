Sokoto Gov Approves Inspections Of Completed, Ongoing Projects

Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has graciously approved a comprehensive Project Tour to be undertaken by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council, across selected local government areas of the state.

A statement issued by Usman Mohammed Binji, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Sokoto State Council, and Muhammad Nasir Bello, Secretary, further explained that the weeklong exercise is designed to enable journalists to assess, document and report on completed and ongoing projects executed under the present administration as part of efforts to promote transparency and public awareness of government achievements.

According to the itinerary released by the Union, the tour is scheduled to commence today with visits to Sokoto North and Sokoto South Local Government Areas.