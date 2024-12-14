Sokoto: Gov. Aliyu Loses Aunty, Wamakko Condoles Family

Share

The aunty of the incumbent Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, Hajiya Maryam ‘Yar Nene has passed on.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the late Hajiya Maryam died on Friday in her residence after battling with a prolonged illness.

Meanwhile, the APC leader in the state Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has condoled with Governor Aliyu and the members of his family over the loss of their aunty.

He described the late Maryam as a disciplinarian and a pious mother who dedicated her life to service to humanity.

“I pray to the Almighty Allah to forgive late Maryam, accept her good deeds and forgive her shortcomings,” Wamakko prayed.

He appealed to the entire bereaved family to see the death as something ordained by Allah and prayed to Almighty Allah to comfort them.

A statement issued on Saturday by Abubakar Bawa, Press Secretary to Sokoto state Governor further stated that prayers were offered for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

The condolence visit had in attendance, the Speaker, Sokoto State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon.Tukur Bala Bodinga, his Deputy, Kabiru Ibrahim Kware and members of the legislature.

Others were Commissioners, Special Advisers Senior Special Assistants, civil servants, religious leaders, politicians, and businessmen, among others.

The late Hajiya Maryam Nene, who is survived by many children and great-grandchildren, has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

