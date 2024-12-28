Share

…Seeks Unity for State’s Development

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has made a groundbreaking move by extending an olive branch to opposition parties, urging them to join forces in driving progress and growth in the state.

This remarkable display of leadership and commitment to development is a significant step towards building a more harmonious and progressive Sokoto State.

Since taking office, Governor Aliyu’s administration has achieved notable successes in various areas, including education, healthcare, security, economic development, and infrastructure.

However, he acknowledges that there’s still much work to be done and emphasizes the importance of collaboration, regardless of party affiliation, to improve the welfare and well-being of the people.

“We have made tremendous progress, but we cannot do it alone,” Governor Aliyu declared.

“We need the support of all stakeholders, including the opposition, to take our state to greater heights.”

He also welcomes constructive criticism and is open to ideas and suggestions that will help improve the lives of the people.

This call for unity and cooperation is a beacon of hope for a brighter future in Sokoto State.

By putting aside political differences and working towards a common goal, the state can tap into the collective expertise and resources of all stakeholders to drive development and growth.

The Livelihood Grant and Social Cash Transfer Grant for Resilience and Economic Stimulus, launched during the ceremony, is a testament to the administration’s commitment to supporting vulnerable populations.

Share

Please follow and like us: