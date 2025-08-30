Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State on Friday commissioned the 15th remodelled Jumu’at Mosque in Kware Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the epochal event, Governor Aliyu reaffirmed his administration’s determination to continue renovating Jumu’at Mosques across the state to provide worshippers with the comfort they deserve while routinely observing congregational prayers.

He explained that his administration has placed great emphasis on promoting Islamic affairs in the state, making it the second priority in his 9-point Smart Agenda.

“This is why we have been renovating our Jumu’at Mosques, most of which were previously not conducive for worshippers,” he said.

“We have also allocated monthly cash stipends ranging from N300,000 to N500,000 to our Jumu’at Mosques.

In addition, we have introduced monthly allowances for Imams, their deputies, and Muazzins in our attempt to ensure effective Islamic propagation in the state.”

The Governor appealed to communities that have benefited from the mosque renovations to ensure the proper maintenance of the facilities at all times.

He commended the State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr. Jabir Sani Maihulla, for his dedication and commitment to making government policies on Islamic propagation successful.

Gov. Aliyu expressed satisfaction with the quality of work carried out on the remodelled Kware Jumu’at Mosque.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr. Jabir Sani Maihulla, commended the Governor for prioritising Islamic affairs in the state.

He urged the Muslim community to use the renovated mosque to ensure that other religious activities, such as the teaching of Islamic books, are continuously carried out within it.

He noted that the Kware Jumu’at Mosque is the 15th to be renovated and commissioned by the present administration, while several others have either been completed and are awaiting commissioning or are at various stages of completion.

In his remarks, Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, represented by the Wazirin Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaid, thanked Gov. Aliyu for his foresight in giving Jumu’at Mosques a befitting facelift that will provide comfort to worshippers.

The Sultan urged the benefiting communities to take ownership of the projects and protect them jealously.

The Chairman of Kware Local Government, Ibrahim Attahiru Ruggar Giwa, thanked the Governor for renovating the Kware Central Jumu’at Mosque.

He also appreciated the Governor for executing numerous people-oriented projects in the area, including roads, water schemes, and various social welfare programs.

The remodeled Kware Jumu’at Mosque was formally commissioned by the Deputy Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Hon. Kabir Ibrahim Kware.

Aliyu and his entourage later observed the two-raka’at Jumu’at prayer in the newly remodeled and inaugurated mosque.