The Minister of Works, Barr. Bello Muhammad Goronyo, Esq, has received several prominent members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Sabon Garin Dole ward in Goronyo Local Government Area.

The defectors, in their separate speeches, stated that they joined the APC due to the minister’s remarkable efforts and achievements in improving water supply, road construction and rehabilitation, and providing employment opportunities for youths.

They also expressed their full support for the APC leadership at all levels, praising the Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, the APC leader in Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, and the President of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The defectors include Alhaji Kabiru Tsohon Garin Dole, a prominent PDP member and opposition leader, Sidi Dan Gode, Musa Boyi, a former aide to the Councillor of Sabon Garin Dole ward, Bashiru Ariya from Dan Waru, and Alhaji Tukur Dan Mutune from Sabon Garin Dole.

They cited the significant development and humanitarian projects implemented by the Sokoto State Governor and the Minister of Works in Goronyo and other parts of the state, including rural development, road construction, solar power projects, and healthcare and agricultural initiatives.

The defectors also praised the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his humanitarian efforts.

In his response, Minister Bello Muhammad Goronyo expressed gratitude and appreciation for the defectors’ decision, assuring them of his commitment to working together for the development of the people.

He emphasised that the development projects have begun, and there will be no turning back.

The event was attended by the APC Chairman of Sabon Garin Dole ward, Alhaji Tukur Dan Daji, the Councillor of Sabon Garin Dole ward, Hon. Yusuf Hassan S. Dole, and other prominent personalities.