Sokoto: Goronyo Trains 300 APC Social Media Influencers

The Minister of State for Works, Barrister Bello Muhammad Goronyo, has sponsored a one-day capacity-building workshop for 300 All Progressives Congress (APC) social media influencers in Sokoto State.

The workshop, themed “Enhancing the Capacity of Social Media Influencers Towards Promoting the 9-Point Agenda of Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu,” aimed to strengthen the digital communication skills of participants to effectively promote the achievements and policies of both the federal and state governments.

Declaring the event open, Sokoto State Governor Ahmad Aliyu, represented by his Deputy, Engineer Idris Muhammad Gobir, underscored the importance of media in political development and governance. He emphasized the need for media professionals to actively counter misinformation and opposition propaganda.

In his remarks, Minister Goronyo said the initiative was part of efforts to amplify the successes of the Tinubu administration at the federal level and the Ahmad Aliyu-led government in Sokoto. He commended Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko and Governor Aliyu for their contributions to the development of the state.

The Director-General of Media to the Governor, Malam Abubakar Bawa, reiterated the administration’s commitment to enhancing the professionalism of media practitioners. He urged participants to make the most of the training.

Also speaking, APC State Chairman Hon. Isah Sadiq Achida called on influencers to intensify their efforts in publicizing the current administration’s projects, stressing that many developmental initiatives remain underreported.

A key highlight of the workshop was a lecture by Dr. Yakubu Lamai, Director-General of Communication Strategies and Event Management to the Nasarawa State Governor, who spoke on the dangers of fake news and the role of social media in governance.

Engineer Zubairu Yari Goronyo and Dr. Bashir Muhammad Achida both acknowledged the critical role of social media in political mobilization and governance, describing the training as a valuable opportunity for skill development.

The technical session was chaired by Hon. Nasiru Aminu Bazza and Hon. Abdullahi Hashimu, with presentations from Umar Garba Dan Anini and Aminu Aliyu Sabon Garin Dole.

The event took place at the Bola Tinubu Hall in Gawon Nama, Sokoto, and attracted dignitaries from across the state.