Sokoto: GEI Applauds FG For Adoption Of MHHM Policy

….Removal of Tax on Sanitary Towels

The Gender Educator Initiative (GEI) has commended the Federal Government of Nigeria for its bold and historic adoption of the nation’s first National Policy on Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management (MHHM), alongside the removal of tax on sanitary towels.

A statement issued by Shafa’atu Suleiman, Founder and Executive Lead of the Gender Educator Initiative (GEI), Sokoto, further stated that this milestone is more than a policy – it is a victory for dignity, equity, and justice for women and girls across Nigeria.

For too long, menstruation has been surrounded by silence, stigma, and economic barriers that have deprived millions of girls of education and denied women full participation in society.

By making menstrual health a matter of national priority and lifting the tax burden on sanitary products, the government has taken a decisive step toward dismantling one of the hidden challenges women face daily.

This landmark action means that girls who miss school every month and women forced into unsafe practices because they cannot afford sanitary products now have hope for a fairer future.

It signals Nigeria’s recognition of menstrual health as a human rights issue, a public health concern, and a development priority.

GEI particularly applauds the leadership of the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, and the collective commitment of commissioners from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The organisation celebrates the partnership of WaterAid Nigeria, whose funding support made this vision possible, and the vital role of Population Services International (PSI) Nigeria, whose Menstrual Health No Wahala program continues to drive impact across Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Lagos, Nasarawa, Plateau, and Akwa Ibom.

Their collaboration demonstrates the power of inclusive consultation and partnership in advancing social justice.

At the Gender Educator Initiative, the organisation stands in solidarity with every girl who deserves to sit in a classroom without fear of shame and every woman who deserves to work, lead, and live with dignity regardless of her biological cycle.

GEI calls for swift and inclusive implementation, grassroots collaboration with women-led organisations, and sustained investment in Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) infrastructure, so that no girl is left behind.

As educators and advocates for good reproductive health, the organisation affirms that menstruation should never be a barrier to opportunity.

“The Federal Government’s decision is proof that when governments listen, women and girls win.”