Sokoto Flood Disaster: PDP Sympathises With Victims Of Goronyo Dam

The Sokoto State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed deep sympathy to the people affected by the recent flooding from the Goronyo Dam, which has had a devastating impact on lives and property, particularly in downstream communities.

The PDP called for the provision of emergency food supplies, shelter, and other essential necessities to the displaced persons.

The party also urged the deployment of medical teams to prevent the outbreak of waterborne diseases and provide treatment to those affected.

Furthermore, it called for a thorough assessment of damaged infrastructure, including roads, schools, and farmlands.

Additionally, the party advocated for support to affected farmers, including seeds, fertilisers, and other inputs.

In a statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal, the PDP emphasised the need for urgent desilting and maintenance of the Goronyo and Bakolori dams to prevent the recurrence of the disaster.

The statement highlighted the importance of implementing flood control measures, such as early warning systems and evacuation plans.

By providing aid and implementing long-term solutions, the effects of the flooding can be mitigated, and normalcy can be restored to the affected communities.

The party urged the Federal Government, Sokoto State Government, and the affected Local Government areas to take immediate action to address the humanitarian crisis caused by the flooding.

The PDP also called on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and other stakeholders to provide assistance to the victims.