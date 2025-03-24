Sokoto: Fleeing Bandits Kill One, Injure 2, As Operatives Chase Away Lakurawa

Share

The people of Baidi community in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State had a fierce battle with bandits, resulting in the killing of one person, while two others sustaining varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

An eyewitness revealed that the yet-to-be-identified gunmen attacked the village on Saturday during broad daylight, injuring three people who were rushed to the Tangaza General Hospital, one of the victims died after arrival.

Local sources confirmed that the Saturday bandit attack was the third of its kind within a week. Additionally, it was disclosed that the bandits, who stormed the village on six motorcycles each carrying three bandits, were not Lakurawa bandits.

According to local sources, security operatives have chased away Lakurawa terrorists, weakening their activities in the area.

However, the fleeing bandits have replaced the Lakurawa, taking advantage of their absence to terrorise, kidnap, and rustle cattle in the communities.

Initially, the presence and activities of the foreign Lakurawa bandits had reduced the attacks of the fleeing bandits in the area.

“This is the third attack by the bandits since the Lakurawa left this community,” they said, recalling that recently, bandits attacked and killed one person, injured many others, and rustled several animals in Layinna village, Tangaza Local Government Area.

Similarly, they also went to Aliya village and prevented villagers from accessing water from the only available well for domestic use. “Therefore, we are calling on security personnel to protect the people of this town.”

The Council Chairman, Hon. Isah Salihu Kalenjini, did not respond to requests for comment at the time of filing this report. However, Kalenjini reportedly visited the General Hospital in Tangaza to see those injured in the gun attack on Saturday.

