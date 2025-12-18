New Telegraph

December 18, 2025
December 18, 2025
Sokoto First Lady Flags Off Free Male Circumcision Programme For 500 Beneficiaries

Sokoto State First Lady, Dr. Fatima Ahmed Aliyu, has paid a working visit to NOMA hospital to inspect the ongoing statewide free male circumcision programme, which she sponsored.

Accompanied by the wives of senior state officials, the First Lady was received by the hospital’s Chief Medical Director and his management team.

The Chief Medical Director briefed her on the programme’s operational readiness, reaffirming the institution’s commitment to upholding medical professionalism.

Dr. Fatima emphasized the initiative’s objective, stating, “The rationale for this intervention is to guarantee that no child in Sokoto State is deprived of this essential health procedure due to financial constraints”.

The First Lady toured the facility, supervising the distribution of recovery support packages to beneficiaries’ parents. Each package contained essential items, including food staples and transport allowance.

