Sokoto First Lady Empowers Vulnerable Groups With Food Items, Cash

In a continued effort to cushion the effects of economic hardship, the First Lady of Sokoto State, Fatima Ahmed Aliyu, has distributed food items and cash to 1,000 vulnerable individuals across the State.

The initiative, carried out under the platform of the Nigerian Governors’ Wives Association (NGWA), provided each beneficiary with a 50kg sack of rice, 100kg of millet, and ₦20,000 in cash.

Speaking during the distribution event, Fatima emphasized the State government’s unwavering commitment to supporting vulnerable populations and ensuring that no citizen is left behind amid rising economic challenges.

“This initiative reflects our shared responsibility to care for one another, particularly the most vulnerable in our communities. The government will continue to prioritize the welfare of our people and recognize their contributions to society,” she said.

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hadiza Shagari, noted that the beneficiaries were carefully selected from all 23 Local Government Areas of the state to ensure equitable reach.

She commended the First Lady’s consistent support and highlighted the government’s broader programs aimed at empowering women, children, and persons living with disabilities.

“Over the past two years, this administration has rolled out multiple support initiatives for vulnerable groups, including the physically challenged, as part of a deliberate policy to foster inclusion and social protection,” she said.

The distribution exercise is part of a broader intervention led by governors’ wives nationwide to complement federal and state government efforts in addressing food insecurity and economic vulnerability.

