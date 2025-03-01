New Telegraph

March 1, 2025
Sokoto: Fire Engulfs Kara Market, Destroys Grain Stores, Shops

On Saturday, a devastating fire broke out at a popular Kara Market, which specializes in grains and other commodities in  Sokoto State.

The blaze, which began in the early hours of Saturday,March 1, ravaged the entire market, reducing numerous grain stores and shops to ashes.

Although the cause of the fire remains unknown, members of the state fire service department are working diligently to bring the situation under control.

As of the time of this report, nearby shops and houses occupants are hastily relocating their belongings, fearing the inferno’s potential spread.

Efforts to reach the market’s general manager for comment were unsuccessful, as he was preoccupied with preventing looting and ensuring public safety.

