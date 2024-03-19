Sokoto Fire Disaster: PDP, APC Leaders Sympathizes With Business Community

The leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has commiserated with the victims of the inferno at the motorcycles and tricycles section of the Sokoto Central market which gutted many shops and stalls in the early hours of Monday.

In the same vein, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has extended heartfelt condolences to the affected business communities in the Sokoto Central Market who lost their properties in a fire inferno.

Senator Wamakko while sympathizing with the victims of the unfortunate incident described it as the will of Allah and called on them to take heart.

The former Governor,also offered prayers to the almighty Allah to prevent the recurrence of the inferno.

He further explained that only God, the Almighty can do this to whom He wishes and at the time He so wishes.

He therefore charged the victims to consider the incident as what Allah had already unavoidably ordained.

In their separates statement issued in Sokoto by Bashar Abubakar

SA Media to Senator Wamakko and the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the National Chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi.

On his part ,the Acting National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum has commiserated with government and people of Sokoto state over this great disaster.

He called on government, NEMA, well meaning Nigerians and other relief agencies to hasten the support and assistance on the victims of this fire incident

This comes in the wake of the devastating fire inferno that engulfed a portion of the market, known as “wajan ‘yan mashin,” destroying approximately 180 shops.

The party also joins in mourning with the government and the good people of Sokoto State over this profound losses.

The party also described the incident as a tragedy that impacts not only business activities but also the lives of people in Sokoto and neighboring states.

Dingyadi, therefore offers prayers for Allah’s compensation for the losses incurred and for protection against future occurrences.

It could be recalled that a fire outbreak occurred at about 2 am in the early hours of Monday where several items including motorcycles, bicycles, and herbal medicines in the shops worth several millions of Naira were razed by the inferno.