Sokoto Ex-Deputy Gov Testifies Before Panel On Recovery Of Public Vehicles

The immediate past Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Mannir Muhammad Dan’iya has told the Judicial Commission of Enquiry he has returned all the official’s vehicles under his possession before leaving office.

Dan’iya who was the deputy governor of Sokoto State between August 2018 to May this year has been the overseer of the Ministry for Local Government and Community Development

The former deputy governor was at the Usman Faruku Secretariat on Saturday at exactly 2 pm venue of the inquiry.

Recall that the current administration of Dr Ahmed Aliyu had constituted a commission of enquiry to investigate the sales auction of some government properties and make recommendations to the government

Dan’iya who was testified during the commission emergency proceedings at Usaman Faruk Secretariat conference hall in Sokoto on Saturday.

Examining the witness before the commission presiding Judge, Justice Mu’azu Pindiga, Barrister Nuhu Adamu who is counsel to the former deputy.

Responding, Dan’iya said he was allocated official two vehicles Landcruiser and Jeep Prado 2021 and 2022 models when he was sworn in as the state deputy governor on 28th May 2015.

He explained that his ADC sometime this year told him that the State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idris Muhammad Danchadi directed him to return the government allocated to him vehicles.

According to him, within 3 to 4 days after returning the vehicles the state deputy governor called again and told him the state governor Ahmed Aliyu had directed him to return the vehicles to him.

He said presently the two vehicles were in his possession and he is ready to return them if the need arises.

Responding on the issue of the tractor allocated to the deputy governor, the presiding judge told the former deputy governor that his counsel, Barrister Shamsuddeen Dauda informed the commission that the tractor in his possession had been returned, but it was not in good shape.

Justice Pindiga appreciated the appearance of the former deputy governor and urged him to step down for today, but he will be called back when the need arises.