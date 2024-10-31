Sokoto Emirs Endorse Agile Project, Call For Community Support

Share

Traditional rulers in Sokoto State have pledged to support the Agile program, emphasizing that it aligns with their community’s values and Islamic teachings.

Hitherto to the endorsing, the Agile project and the Sokoto’s traditional rulers demonstrate their commitment to empowering girls through education, aligning with Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s administration nine points smart agenda on education.

Alhaji Lawal Muhammad Zayyana, the Sarkin Gobir of Gwadabawa, commended the project, saying it complements efforts to train girls and promote female education.

Zayyana appreciated Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s collaboration with the federal government and World Bank to bring the project to Sokoto.

He urged the Gwadabawa community to support the Agile program, ensuring its success and creating a positive legacy.

Zayyana directed village and ward heads to cooperate with the Agile project saying Gwadabawa has historically prioritized female education, with a community secondary school enrolling over 1,500 girls.

Collaborating on the issue ,Sarkin Yamman Kware, Alhaji Muhammadu Dan’iya, pledged to support the Agile project in Kware local government area.

Two Emirs in the state expressed their support for the Agile project during a visit from the project’s delegation to Gwadabawa and Kware palaces.

Earlier,in his remark,the Agile project coordinator in the state,Dr. Mansur Isa Buhari sought the emirs’ royal blessing and support for the Agile project’s school constructions and renovations across Sokoto State.

Buhari who was represented by his Deputy,Prof Mustapha Namakka,emphasized the significant role of the traditional institute toward enlightening community members to participate in the project.

Also,Dr. Kabiru Garba Sabon Birni seek the support and cooperation of all to advance girl child education in the state.

This is important for the project’s success as Agile aim to improve secondary education for adolescent girls across the state.

Highlights of the events was the presentation of hijabs to the Emirs for onward distributions free to the community members .

