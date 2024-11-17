Sokoto Education Trust Fund Trains 151 Girls For Next JAMB Exams

Share

The Sokoto Education Development Trust Fund has successfully trained 151 secondary school girls selected from across the state in preparation for the next Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

This initiative aims to empower young women with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their academic pursuits.

The training was officially inaugurated by the Honorable Commissioner for the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Hon. Mohammad Tukur Alkali, who served as the special guest of honor.

In his opening remarks, Hon. Alkali emphasized the state’s commitment to advancing educational opportunities for girls and highlighted the importance of such initiatives in fostering long-term academic and professional success.

Distinguished attendees at the event included the Wazirin Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, as well as representatives from UNICEF and other notable dignitaries who underscored their support for educational development and gender empowerment in the state.

The training aligns with Sokoto State’s broader educational strategies to enhance student readiness for higher education and reflects the collective effort of stakeholders to invest in the future of the state’s youth.

The Sokoto State Government has taken initiatives to improve education, including the State Strategic Education Sector Plan (SESP).

