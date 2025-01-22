Sokoto Education Stakeholders Calls For Attitude Shift To Improve Outcome

Share

Sokoto State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education Prof A. L . Aka has Expressed disappointment with the state of affairs in some schools in state.

Prof. Ala who pays early morning visit to Schools in Sokoto State also called for a change in attitude among staff, urging all educational stakeholders to demonstrate greater dedication and commitment to their responsibilities.

The Hon. Commissioner reaffirmed his determination to ensure that schools in Sokoto State operate effectively.

The Commissioner who embarked on an early morning inspection tour of schools across the state so far visited no few than 17 schools .

The Schools visited which commenced at 7:30 am, included Nana Girls Secondary School and Government Girls College, Sokoto, where some of the merged schools are located.

During the visit, it was observed that the principals of these schools were not at their duty posts.

Prof. Ala extended his tour to a total of 17 schools, including the Zonal Education Office.

Unfortunately, many officers were found absent from their posts, and in some classrooms, students were left unattended as no teachers were present to conduct lessons.

Accompanying the Hon. Commissioner on this visit were key officials, including the Executive Secretary of the Female Education Board, Sokoto State, Prof. Mustapha Namakka Tukur; the Director of Quality Assurance, Abdulkadir Alkammawa; and the Director of Senior Secondary Schools, Dr. Kabir Gobir.

