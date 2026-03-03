Sokoto Education Ministry Partners NAOWA To Boost Learning Outcomes

The Sokoto State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining collaboration with partners willing to contribute to the development of the education sector in the state.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Professor Ahmad Ladan Ala, made this known while receiving the Chairperson of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), 8 Division, Mrs. Chinelo Iweora Koughna, and her delegation during a courtesy visit to the ministry.

Professor Ala stated that the ministry aims to strengthen areas of collaboration with NAOWA to move the education sector forward in line with the vision of the State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu.

He commended the association for the visit and disclosed that the state government plans to provide furniture for Command Secondary School, Giginya Barracks, to enhance teaching and learning.

He further revealed that the government has spent over one billion naira on the renovation of Command Secondary School, Shagari, and the school located at Giginya Army Barracks in Sokoto.

Earlier, Mrs. Chinelo Iweora Koughna said she visited the ministry to formally introduce herself as the new Chairperson of NAOWA 8 Division and to strengthen collaboration with the ministry, particularly in promoting access to quality education for children residing in military barracks and across Sokoto State.

She highlighted several activities of the association and expressed appreciation to the commissioner for the continuous support extended to NAOWA.

The event featured the presentation of a gift to Professor Ahmad Ladan Ala by the NAOWA chairperson.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Sanusi Aliyu Binji, assured the association of the ministry’s continued cooperation to further advance education development in Sokoto State.