Sokoto East Traditional Leaders, Others Resign, Endorse Sen Lamido

Some Sokoto East traditional and Community leaders have recently relinquished their titles and portfolios in support of Senator Ibrahim Lamido (APC), representing Sokoto East senatorial District.

This came amid the growing political tension between the senator and the leadership of his political party, All Progressives Congress (APC ) in the state.

The traditional and community leaders on Sunday while briefing newsmen at Lapai road in the state capital said it was the exemplary character of the senator towards curtailing insecurity in their villages that made them drop their turbans in his support.

The traditional and Community leaders are, Ubandoman Gatawa, Danmalan Ubandawaki, Salihu Dealer Katukan Gobir, Isah Haruna, Dangaladima Bashar, Hassan S Fada, Yakubu Maigari, Malam Haruna Village head of Kumbuli, Alhaji Ibrahim Gatawa and Mu’azu Mohammed Gatawa

Others are Nasiru Angi, Masur Yanusa , Shamsu Ahmed PRO, Garba Saidu, Malam Addini Matasa, Aliyu Mohammed, Mubarak Idris Gatawa, Maigari Lawali Shuaibu, Maigari Bashar Kanwuri, Maigari Sale Danfaru, Maigari Haruna Tsalba, Maigari Nasiru Hande, Maigari Umaru Danfaru, Maigari. jadi Taketsaba, Maigari Samaila Jatau, Maigari Hassan Maifata, Maigari Ayuba Kwadare.

Others are Murtala Ubandoman Gobir, Abdulahi Ima Exco, Aliyu Mahe Gobir , Hassan Mailafiya, Chairman Tylor, Malam Labbo Mai Dussa, Samaila Katambara , Lawali Sarkin Makera, Babangida Sodangi, Alhaji Bale Gajare and Alhaji Malami Katuma

According to one of the community leaders who vacated their titles Alhaji Murtala Ubandoman Gobir in Sabon Birnin local government, said himself and many others have relinquished their titles in support of Senator Ibrahim Lamido for his development initiatives and his quest to free the area from the shackles of Banditry and Kidnappings.

” It’s a well-known fact that Sen. Lamido brought Civilian JTF all the way from Maiduguri to fight bandits in Isa and Sabon Birni local government areas worst hits by Banditry and they have been recording success, ” as communities we are living comfortably with them’

“Imagine the majority of our village communities in Sokoto East, after investing so much on our farmlands, we cannot have access to harvest our crops due to Banditry”

” I have paid so many ransoms for my bothers and my family members and as I am talking to you my son is in the hands of kidnappers, I have nothing to secure his freedom”

Also speaking, Jamilu Gwanda Gobir and Lawali Shuabu Taketsaba, said their gory tails are the same, they explored the efforts made by the senator to free their Communities from the activities of criminals terrorizing their villages.

They both argue that the area has produced a significant number of political office holders and higher ranking public servants but none have at any given time cared so much about their welfare and wellbeing as Senator Lamido.

” It’s up to the Government to decide either dethrone us or allow us to continue as community leaders, but we will continue to support the good wills of the senator” What we are doing is for the benefit of our Communities and we are doing it with their support and cooperation”

It could be recalled that Senator Ibrahim Lamido and 2 other members of the National Assembly, Sani Alhaji Yakubu and Bello Isah Ambarurah have recently pitched tents against APC leadership in the state, accusing the party and Governor Ahmed Aliyu of not doing enough in support of internally displaced persons scattered across the state and fight against banditry.

The three national assembly members from APC have not been seen in the cycle of APC and state government activities, including stakeholders meetings, projects commissioning, and many others a development which left many stakeholders in doubt whether they’re still a member of the ruling party in the state.

He had recently secured admission and sponsored one hundred Youths to study medical and science-related courses in India most of whom were from weak families and those displaced by banditry in Sokoto East, aside from his numerous education support to students undergoing studies in Universities and polytechnics across the country.

The senator at an event at Skyland event centre Sokoto in July this year empowered 200 women and Widows whose husbands and breadwinners were slain by bandits with Two hundred and fifty thousand (N250,000) naira each to engage in petty trading that will sustain their families.

His philanthropist and act of patriotism endeared him to the love and support of communities across Sokoto East, especially his actions after the killing of Sarkin Gobir by his captors a few months ago.

