Sokoto: District Heads Express Commitment To Vocational Skills

Traditional leaders in Sokoto State have reaffirmed their commitment to promoting vocational skills in schools, aiming to enhance girlchild education and reduce street wandering among pupils.

They also pledged their unwavering support for the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) program, which seeks to safeguard schools from vandalism, drugs, and other criminal activities.

The District Heads of Sokoto, Ciroman Sokoto Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar III and Sarkin Bauran Dange Alhaji Bello Usman, made this commitment when they received the state Coordinator of AGILE, Dr. Mansur Isah Buhari, on an advocacy visit to their palaces.

They promised to support the project and urged their subjects to protect the AGILE facilities to be deployed in secondary schools across the state.

