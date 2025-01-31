Sokoto Distributes N75m Start-Up Capital To 500 Beneficiaries

Share

Sokoto State Government has distributed financial assistance of N150,000 each to 500 beneficiaries in four frontline local governments in the state.

The visibly elated beneficiaries were drawn from Sabon Birni, Illela, Kware and Gwadabawa LGAs. Under the largesse, Governor Aliyu also flagged off the distribution of assorted farm inputs with a view to further bolstering food production in the state.

This gesture is aimed at guaranteeing food security and boosting the socioeconomic development of Sokoto State.

Presenting the cash assistance to the beneficiaries, Aliyu said the gesture was aimed at ensuring that communities in the frontline local government areas are fully empowered to be self dependent.

He said the choice of the frontline local government areas was in consideration of the activities of bandits which had crippled their economic activities, thereby worsening the insecurity in the areas.

Share

Please follow and like us: