Sokoto Directs LG Chairmen To Support Measles-Rubella Immunization Campaign

The Sokoto State Government has directed local government chairmen and community leaders to actively participate in the ongoing Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign, aimed at protecting children from deadly but preventable diseases.

The call was made by the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Ibrahim Dadi Adare, who emphasized that the exercise is critical for safeguarding the health and future of children across the state’s 23 local government areas.

“This campaign is about protecting our children. The simplest and surest way to keep them safe from diseases like measles and rubella is through vaccination,” Adare said.

He urged council chairmen, traditional rulers, and all stakeholders to take the exercise seriously and mobilize communities to ensure that no child is left behind.

“I urge our council chairmen and all partners in this exercise to give it the seriousness it deserves. Every child must be vaccinated to remain safe and protected,” he added.

Adare reassured that the government is prepared to address any challenges during the campaign, noting that the Ministry of Local Government Affairs is collaborating closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure smooth implementation.

The integrated campaign targets thousands of children across Sokoto State, covering measles, rubella, and other child-killer diseases, as part of a renewed effort to improve child health and curb preventable deaths.