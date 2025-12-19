Sokoto DG Charges C’ttee To Assess 9-Point Agenda With Creativity

The Sokoto State Government has urged members of the Committee to assess the progress of the 9-Point Smart Agenda to think creatively and strategically in allocating resources efficiently and maximising impact.

The Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir, made this plea during the inauguration of the Committee at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Governor’s Office.

According to a statement issued by Garba Mohammed, Director of Press Affairs in the Deputy Governor’s Office, Gobir emphasised that each committee member is expected to bring unique perspectives and expertise, and that collective cooperation is key to achieving the desired objectives.

The Deputy Governor explained that the 9-Point Agenda serves as the state’s blueprint, and all hands must be on deck to ensure its success.

He expressed optimism that the Committee, given its calibre, would deliver on its mandate.

Earlier, the Vice Chairman of the Committee and Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Abubakar Mohammed Zayyana, described the 9-Point Agenda as a social contract with the people of the state, aimed at securing lives, empowering the future, and building a foundation for sustainable development.

Dr. Zayyana urged committee members to be guided by data, evidence, and collective experiences, and to remain committed to problem-solving.

The Secretary of the Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed, outlined the terms of reference, which include providing strategic policy direction, reviewing work plans, and ensuring optimal resource allocation.

The Committee is chaired by the Deputy Governor, with the Secretary to the State Government and the Chief of Staff as Co-Chairmen, and comprises various commissioners and officials.