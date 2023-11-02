Sokoto: Customs Seizes, Auctions N17.5m Worth Of Foreign Banana

The Sokoto State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), said it has auctioned over 1,824 cartons of foreign Bananas seized on transit to Niger Republic from Ghana.

The consignment was intercepted with a duty paid of over N17.5 million as part enforcement of the presidential directives on Nigeria and Niger Republic border closure.

The Comptroller of Sokoto area command, Musa Omale, who stated this to newsmen yesterday, noted that the truck conveying the product was seized while on transit and trying to cross over to Niger Republic through unapproved route from Ghana without valid documents.

The auction process was carried out at the premises of the Sokoto Customs area command, whereby a carton of the said Ba- nana was auctioned at N2,500 and N1,500 respectively depending on the condition of the perishable item which has been in the conveyor Truck for over 4 days.

He reminded that the Nigeria / Niger borders were on 30th of July, 2023 closed under the directives of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a result of coup d’etat by the military in Niger Republic.