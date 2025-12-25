Sokoto Customs Promises Favourable Business Environment

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar III, has underscored the importance of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to the socio-economic and security development of the nation.

The Sultan spoke in his palace while receiving the new Area Controller of Customs in charge of Sokoto and Zamfara States on a courtesy visit to the Sultanate Council, Aliyu Isa Ndako

The revered traditional leader commended the Customs Service for its unwavering commitment to revenue generation, border security, and facilitation of legitimate trade, describing the institution as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic stability.

The monarch further praised the Customs Service for its impressive strides in boosting national revenue, a critical source of funding for public services and infrastructure, stressing that he was impressed by the recent publication of the Comptroller General of Customs, Alhaji Bahir Adewale Adeniyi, on revenue generated for the outgoing year.

According to him, the capacity of the Customs Service to generate consistent revenue has enabled the government to embark on crucial projects for the welfare of Nigerians.

His eminence also called on Nigerians to support the Customs Service by adhering to customs regulations and cooperating with officers at border posts, stressing the need for a collaborative effort between the government, security agencies, and citizens to combat smuggling, corruption, and other challenges facing the agency.

The Sultan added that the Sultanate Council is always ready to partner with any agency that has a direct bearing on the development of the country.

Earlier, the team leader of the visit and the Area Controller in charge of Sokoto and Zamfara states, Aliyu Isa Ndako, said the purpose of the visit was to seek blessing and support of the Sultan to enable him to discharge his duty effectively.

Aliyu Isa Ndako maintained that the Sultan’s commendations serve as a timely reminder of the indispensable role customs service holds in the nation’s ongoing quest for sustainable development.

He pledged to ensure the economic activities of the Area under his control are better.