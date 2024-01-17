Sokoto: Customs Hands Over 4,225 Cartons, Packets of Unregistered Pharmaceutical Drugs To NAFDAC

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command handed over 1,198 cartons and 3,027 packets of unregistered Pharmaceutical Drugs seized along Nigeria and Niger Republic borders.

Customs Area Controller, Sokoto /Zamfara Command, Controller Musa Omale handed over the seized drugs to the National Agency for Food and Drugs Sokoto office at a joint press briefing held in Sokoto on Wednesday.

The Area Comptroller noted that the success was a result of the mandate of the command as the gatekeeper of the National Borders and in its continued effort to safeguard the life and Health of citizens.

He underscores the danger counterfeit and unregistered Pharmaceutical Drugs Pose to the Nation which he said is a Global scourge with which the whole world is grappling.

He assured NAFDAC of the Command’s unflinching support for its fight against counterfeit drugs.

The Area Controller warned smugglers to desist from the act as the Command was battle-ready to curtail the nefarious deed.

He further said ”For control, importation of Pharmaceutical Drugs through the land border is not allowed, the Service has streamlined the importation of all Pharmaceutical Drugs through the designated seaport, and are only cleared after meeting the pre-requisite documentation.

“The handing over of the Drugs to NAFDAC being the Agency Mandated by the law for the regulation and control of drugs in the Country is in line with the Collaboration Policy Thrust of the Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi “,

”Drugs handed over include:- 450 Cartons of Real Extra Tablet, 405 cartons of sex enhancement drugs, 148 cartons of condoms, 30 cartons of vernos chewable drugs and others.

Responding, the Sokoto State Coordinator of NAFDAC Alhaji Garba Abubakar Adamu thanked the Service for the unwavering synergy and collaboration toward safeguarding the life and health of Nigerians.