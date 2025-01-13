Share

The Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, on Monday, Decorated 76 Senior Police Officers who were recently promoted and charged them to live up to expectations.

Those promoted comprised One Assistant Commissioner of Police who was promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police 10 Superintendents who were promoted to Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs), 6 Deputy superintendents of Police who were promoted to Superintendents of Police (SPs) and 59 Assistant Superintendents of Police were promoted to Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) respectively.

The Commissioner of Police was assisted by Deputy Commissioners of Police in charge of Operations and SCID in decorating the promotees.

In his brief remarks, the CP thanked the Almighty God for making this day a reality and said it was a great honour to welcome the guests to the occasion.

He said, “We are decorating these Officers who are promoted because of their hard work and dedication”.

He thanked the Police Service Commission for the timely release of these promotions after recommendations by the Inspector-General of Police.

His thanks further go to the Inspector-General of Police IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM for giving him the privilege to decorate the promotees.

The CP called on the newly promoted Senior Officers to shun all forms of professional misconduct and bring their vast experiences to bear on their new ranks.

They should be ready to contribute positively to advancing the ideals of the Nigeria Police Force as every promotion comes with new and higher responsibilities he noted.

Among the beneficiaries are :

Former Area commander of Tambuwal DCP Bashir Ibrahim, the OC ICT CSP Abdullahi Garba Wawata, the Personal Assistant to the Commissioner of Police SP Ededa Obajulu and The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command DSP Ahmed Rufai, Anipr.

In his vote of thanks, CSP Sani Usman Wamakko one of the newly promoted Senior Officers who spoke on behalf of other officers, thanked the Almighty God for making their promotions possible.

He expressed gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM for finding them worthy of the promotion and subsequent recommendations to the PSC.

He further thanked the Police Service Commission for the timely release of these promotions and also thanked the Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State, CP Ahmed Musa, PSC, and his Management team for decorating them.

A statement issued by DSP Ahmad Rufa’i PPRO of the command further noted that the beneficiaries will uphold the tenets of the Nigeria Police Force.

