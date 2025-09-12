New Telegraph

September 12, 2025
Sokoto CP Decorates 24 ASPS With New Ranks

The Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, CP Ahmed Musa, has decorated 24 newly promoted Assistant Superintendents of Police with their new ranks of Deputy Superintendents of Police.

During the ceremony, the CP, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, congratulated the senior police officers and charged them to remain professional and disciplined in discharging their duties.

He further urged them to shun corrupt practices, avoid unethical conduct, and respect the fundamental human rights of all citizens. Speaking on behalf of the new DSPs, DSP Idris Saidu expressed appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police and the Chairman, Police Service Commission, for finding them worthy of elevation.

He assured that they would remain committed and professional in carrying out their responsibilities. The ceremony was witnessed by the CP’s management team, Honourable Altine Shehu Kajiji, families, friends, and well-wishers of the newly promoted officers according to DSP Ahmad Rufa’i, PPRO of the state command.

