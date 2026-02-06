Sokoto Correspondents Chapel, ICPC Join Forces To Tackle Corruption

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has assured its collaboration with the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Sokoto State Correspondents Chapel, in disseminating information to educate citizens against corrupt practices.

The Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, ICPC, Shintemg Paninga Binga, gave this assurance when he received the executive members of the union on a courtesy visit.

He noted that this collaboration would benefit both the commission and the media organisation, and ultimately, the citizens of Nigeria.

“When we succeed, Nigerians and residents/visitors will enjoy the country more,” he said.

“Be assured that we will make every possible effort to keep you informed of our activities.”

The Commissioner expressed appreciation for the visit and reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to collaborating with the union to take the anti-corruption fight to Nigerians.

Earlier, the State Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel, Mr Ankeli Emmanuel, said the visit aimed to strengthen the existing cordial working synergy between the two organisations.