Sokoto Convenes Strategic Meeting On Education Sector Reforms

The Sokoto State Government has convened a high-level stakeholders’ meeting aimed at addressing critical challenges and charting a new direction for education reform in the state.

The meeting, organised by the State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, brought together key players in the sector, including heads of parastatals, directors, Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs), Education Secretaries, principals of secondary schools, and the Chairman of the Private Schools Proprietors Association.

In his welcome address, the Director of Administration, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Salame, expressed appreciation to all education stakeholders for their commitment and active participation, stressing the importance of collective responsibility in driving positive change across the education sector.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Professor A.L. Ala, issued a strong call to action, urging school principals to be more proactive and dedicated to their responsibilities. He announced the suspension of all student-related fees as part of the government’s efforts to ensure access to free and quality education.

Professor Ala also revealed plans for a large-scale distribution of desks and chairs to all secondary schools in the state, aimed at improving the learning environment and ensuring student comfort and dignity in classrooms.

Speakers at the meeting emphasized the need for strategic collaboration to enhance teaching and learning in all secondary schools across the state.

In his closing remarks, Comrade Muhammad Ikililu, President of the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Sokoto State chapter, commended the Ministry for organising the timely meeting. He reaffirmed the association’s readiness to support the implementation of the resolutions and promote academic excellence.

The meeting ended with a shared commitment to reposition the education sector for inclusive, equitable, and sustainable development in Sokoto State.