Sokoto Community Assures Of More Dividend Of Democracy – Wamakko

The Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has assured the people of the state to continue to reap the dividend of democracy for development of all.

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has again re-emphasized the state government’s determination to provide more developmental projects for the benefit of the state.

APC leader gave the assurance while speaking to the party crowd at his Gawon Nama residence in Sokoto, shortly after returning from Abuja for an official engagement.

Wamakko reaffirmed that, in Sokoto, even the opposition members have testified that, there are a lot of positive developmental changes being provided by the Ahmed Aliyu led-administration.

The Senator also described the remarkable achievements recorded by the Governor with Allah’s help.

He restated that, the people of the state will continue to reap the dividend of democracy for the development of all.

He called on them to continue to show understanding for the administration will encourage it to execute more meaningful development in the state.

The former Governor also solicited more prayers for the administration to excel.

Sokoto-based Islamic Scholar Mallam Bashir Gidan Kanawa, offered a special prayer for the continued Allah’s help and guidance to leaders all the time.

The senator was received at the airport by many well-wishers, and APC supporters in the state.

