Sokoto Communities Urge To Support Security Efforts With Critical Information – Lamido

Senator Ibrahim Lamido of Sokoto East Senatorial District has stressed the importance of community involvement in addressing insecurity by providing valuable information to security agencies.

The lawmaker expressed sadness over the loss of lives and property, particularly the recent attacks that resulted in the death of innocent people and displacement of others.

He strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Isa town, Sokoto State, and offered condolences to the victims and their families.

According to Imam Imam, Senator Lamido’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, the Senator advised security agencies to collaborate with local governments to gather intelligence and identify perpetrators.

He emphasized the importance of community support and information to track down criminals.

The Senator also pledged his full support to the security agencies and the government in their efforts to combat terrorism and banditry.

He promised to work with them to develop effective strategies to prevent future attacks and bring those responsible to justice.

“It’s worth noting that the Sokoto State government has been working to address the insecurity in the region.

“Recently, the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, was deployed to the state as part of a special operation to tackle banditry and terrorism”.

He noted that the operation has yielded positive results, with a decrease in bandit attacks and other criminal activities.

Lamido’s recommendations focus on community-based initiatives and collaboration between local governments and security agencies to gather intelligence and identify perpetrators.

He also highlighted some key strategies to address insecurity in Sokoto State which include encouraging communities to provide information and support to security agencies.

While insisting that the collaboration between local governments and security agencies to identify perpetrators should be considered.

“Implementing programs to address the root causes of conflict and promote peaceful resolution, strengthening security institutions and ensuring accountability within the security sector.

According to him, these strategies aim to address the complex issues driving insecurity in the State, including banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism.

