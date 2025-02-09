Sokoto Communities Rally Support For Violence Against Women, Children

Share

The Sokoto Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) organized a sensitization program aimed at boosting girl child education at the community level in four local government areas.

The State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Prof. Ahmed Ladan Ala, represented by the Director of Administration in the ministry, Abubakar Umar Salame, flagged off the sensitization campaign at the Gagi area of Sokoto South local government.

Ladan Ala explained that the sensitization program follows the training of trainers organized by AGILE in collaboration with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

The event was held simultaneously in four local government areas: Bodinga, Binji, Sokoto South, and Gwadabawa.

Alhaji Sani Umaru Jabbi, Sarkin Yakin Gagi and the District Head of Gagi in Sokoto South LGA emphasized that culture should not violate the right of the girl child to access education.

“We don’t want marriage to put an end to sustainable education. Seeking knowledge is obligatory for both Islamic males and females, as contained in the prophetic tradition of the noble prophet.”

He stressed that males and females must ensure sponsoring the girl child and avoiding traditional harmful practices, including early child marriage, forced marriages, and street hawking among teenage girls.

In Bodinga, Bawa Sani Turakin Bodinga highlighted the importance of raising awareness about various forms of violence against women and children. He emphasized that community members must take responsibility for preventing such violence, starting at the grassroots level.

Turakin Bodinga noted that domestic violence, and rape, are just a few examples of the many forms of violence that exist.

He expressed concern that the prevalence of violence could lead to the destruction of lives and communities.

The initiative aims to mobilize community members to take action against violence and contribute to its prevention.

Turakin Bodinga emphasized that violence against the girl child is unacceptable and that communities must work together to prevent it.

Aminu Balarabe Kilgori, a lecturer at Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto and a facilitator at the Bodinga event, explained that the AGILE cash transfer program is designed to support female mothers by providing them with financial assistance.

This initiative aims to discourage parents from sending their children to hawk on the streets, thereby exposing them to harassment and abuse.

Kilgori expressed optimism that by engaging parents and guardians, they can break free from harmful norms and traditions that hinder girl child education.

He highlighted several bad social norms prevalent in their communities, including forced marriages, denial of rights to pursue education, and a general lack of concern for girl child education.

Kilgori stressed that some people undervalue the education of their children, particularly girls, and consider the education of males more important.

He emphasized that AGILE seeks to change these attitudes, ensuring that girl child education is valued equally and provided with equal opportunities and rights.

By challenging harmful norms and promoting girl-child education, the Sokoto AGILE initiative aims to create a brighter future for young girls in the region.

Share

