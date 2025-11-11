Sokoto Committed To Digitising Governance, Training Personnel On Communication Strategy – Danchadi

The Sokoto State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to digitising governance by training information officers on strategic communication and the responsible use of social media to strengthen public engagement and transparency.

Declaring the training open, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Alhaji Sambo Bello Danchadi, commended Khadilad Support Services Ltd for partnering with the Ministry to equip government officials with modern communication tools and digital literacy skills.

Danchadi noted that the initiative is part of Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s vision to modernise public communication, improve feedback mechanisms, and project the developmental strides of the state.

He emphasised the need for accurate information dissemination and urged participants to apply the knowledge gained to enhance their professional performance.

“The goal is to showcase Sokoto State’s achievements, promote transparency, and counter false narratives with facts, professionalism, and creativity,” Danchadi stated.

The three-day capacity-building workshop, themed “Amplifying Government Communication: Embracing Social Media for Public Communication,” commenced on Monday at Dankani Guest Palace, Sokoto, with top government officials, communication experts, and social media influencers in attendance.

The Managing Director of Khadilad Support Services Ltd, Muhammad Nasir Ladan, underscored the power of social media in shaping public opinion. He stressed that while digital platforms can spread misinformation, they also offer powerful tools to promote positive narratives and engage citizens constructively.

He explained that the collaboration aims to build the capacity of information officers to create engaging content, manage online crises, and strengthen the state’s digital footprint.

According to him, the company will also provide mentorship and continuous support to ensure sustainability and long-term impact.

The Special Guest of Honour, Malam Sani Umar, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Online Media, described the workshop as a strategic step towards improving the government’s digital communication framework.

“The public space today is driven by conversations, not monologues. This training will help our officers engage citizens transparently and effectively,” Umar said.

Participants will be exposed to key areas such as content creation, analytics, audience engagement, and ethical standards in digital communication.

The initiative, according to organisers, is expected to enhance Sokoto State’s online visibility, promote tourism and economic growth, and deepen citizens’ trust in government communication.