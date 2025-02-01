Sokoto Committed To Developing Youth, Sports Activities – Commissioner

Share

Sokoto State Government led by Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto on Saturday said it is committed to developing Youth and Sports activities in the State.

The State Commissioner, Ministry for Youth and Sports Development, Engr. Mustapha Muhammad also assured that the administration will work towards reviving and renovating the facilities to meet national standards.

Engr. Muhammad maintains that sports activities in the state will receive a boost while inspecting various facilities under his ministry to assess their condition.

Accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Muhammad Bello Yusuf, and some Directors of the ministry, Muhammad’s first stop was at the Giginya Memorial Stadium, where they were received by the Director of Sports, Abdul Hakim Yakubu.

The team toured the stadium’s facilities, including the basketball court, badminton court, handball court, volleyball court, gymnasium, administration block, clinic, and grounded vehicles.

A statement issued by Aminu sani Public relations officer, of the Ministry for Youth and Sport stated that the commissioner and his entourage also visited the grassroots players’ field, players’ camp, and coaches’ houses.

At the State Youth Development Center, where the Director of Youths, Abdul Rahman Aliyu, led them on a tour of the offices, conference hall, workshop, and classes.

The final stop was the Federal Youth Development Center in Bado Area, which was initiated by the federal government but neglected by the previous administration.

The Permanent Secretary, Muhammad Bello Yusuf, explained that the visit aimed to showcase the facilities under the ministry.

The Director of Sports, Abdulhakim Yakubu, and the Director of Youths, Abdul Rahman Aliyu, expressed their delight with the commissioner’s visit.

