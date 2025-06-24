Sokoto Commissions Renovated N698.4m Digital Land Information Centre

Share

The Sokoto State Government has officially commissioned the renovated Sokoto Geographic Information System (SOGIS) Centre, a key step toward enhancing digital land governance and improving service delivery.

The facility, renovated at a cost of ₦698,404,000, was inaugurated by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, alongside his host, Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

Describing the commissioning as a historic milestone, Governor Aliyu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparency, innovation, and good governance.

He outlined the Centre’s modern features, which include automated Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) processing that reduces issuance time to just two weeks.

Other features include personalized applicant dashboards, secure and verifiable certificates, and the use of durable, tamper-proof materials.

Governor Aliyu noted that the upgraded SOGIS Centre will enhance administrative efficiency, promote sustainable urban development, and attract investment by signaling that Sokoto State is open for business.

“This Centre is a symbol of our commitment to smart governance. It will not only improve land administration but also create a transparent environment for development,” the governor said.

He urged residents and investors to take advantage of the Centre’s services to support the state’s digital transformation agenda.

The commissioning marks a new chapter in digital governance for Sokoto State and reaffirms its readiness to embrace technology for inclusive and sustainable growth.

