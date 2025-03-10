Sokoto Commissioner Worried Over Staff Absenteeism 

Share

Sokoto State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, A.L. Ala, has expressed shock over the absence of principals and teachers at their duty posts during working hours.

The discovery was made during an early morning inspection of schools in Wurno Zone at 7:45 AM on Monday.

Ala was accompanied by State All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Isa Sadiq Achida, and Wurno Local Government Chairman, Abba.

The inspectors were shocked to find no principal or teacher present in any of the schools visited.

The delegation inspected schools in Alkammu, Kwasare, Sesawa, Marnona, Chancho, Achida, Lahodo, Gidan Inda Munki, and Dinawa, all within the Wurno Local Government.

Isa Sadiq Achida expressed disappointment and emphasized the urgent need for intervention to restore accountability in the education sector.

Following the inspection, Ala paid an advocacy visit to Abba Isa, discussing key educational challenges and securing pledges of support for improving education quality in the area.

Abba Isa also announced plans to establish a monitoring committee to oversee school activities and revive the education sector in Wurno.

The visit underscores the Sokoto State government’s commitment to strengthening the education sector and ensuring accountability among school administrators and teachers.

